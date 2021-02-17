This Heart Was on Fire

Apparently I've been looking for love (hearts) in all the wrong places ♪♪♪ . . . So many are experiencing arctic air this week, and we are too. Since school has been closed, I've been at home feeding the fireplace. I noticed this hunk of burning love while removing ashes!



On a side note, our town depends on the river to replenish the water supply. Due to people conserving energy and thus using less water, the intake pump froze at the power plant. Son number 2 is a lieutenant for the local volunteer fire department and was part of a team that cut ice on the river to aid in getting the pump thawed and repaired.