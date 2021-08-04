Sign up
Photo 1545
Who moved my babies?
This silly bird built a nest on the car frame above our spare tire. So, every time we leave, the babies go with us. My husband left and I watched this momma bird fly in with food but she couldn't find her babies.
4th August 2021
Kim
@genealogygenie
bird
grasshopper
