Who moved my babies? by genealogygenie
Photo 1545

Who moved my babies?

This silly bird built a nest on the car frame above our spare tire. So, every time we leave, the babies go with us. My husband left and I watched this momma bird fly in with food but she couldn't find her babies.
Kim

