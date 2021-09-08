Previous
Heavy Dew Showcases Spider's Artistic Talent by genealogygenie
Heavy Dew Showcases Spider's Artistic Talent

I haven't seen many spider webs this summer, but the early light and heavy dew illuminated numerous webs along the road to town.
8th September 2021

Kim

Esther Rosenberg
Gorgeous large web.
September 9th, 2021  
