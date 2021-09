Soccer Game Sunset

This was taken with my iphone as we were leaving the soccer game. The cornfield is right behind the stadium and the scene was lovely.



Exciting soccer game tonight! Our grandson's team is now 5-0 and just beat a team ranked 5th in state. They're on a roll! So excited to see him score his 2nd goal of the season (as a sophomore starter) and then he defended a penalty kick playing backup goalie when the starting goalie (a freshman) got a yellow card and had to sit out a play. Proud grandma tonight!