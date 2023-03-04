Previous
Next
Abandoned by genealogygenie
Photo 1792

Abandoned

"For every path you choose, there is another you must abandon, usually forever."" ~ Joan D. Vinge

Found this on our walk, and one of these insulators is still attached with a bolt . . . if you've been following . . .
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise