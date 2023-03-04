Sign up
Photo 1792
Abandoned
"For every path you choose, there is another you must abandon, usually forever."" ~ Joan D. Vinge
Found this on our walk, and one of these insulators is still attached with a bolt . . . if you've been following . . .
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
0
0
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
3118
photos
105
followers
129
following
490% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th March 2023 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abandoned
,
insulator
,
rainbow2023
