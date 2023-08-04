Previous
Feeding on the Parsley by genealogygenie
Photo 1872

Feeding on the Parsley

Counted 5 of these on the parsley . . . looking forward to swallowtail butterflies in the future!
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Kim

@genealogygenie
