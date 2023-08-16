Previous
Days of Civil War by genealogygenie
Photo 1876

Days of Civil War

While in St. Joseph, Missouri, we drove by this mural. The scene portrays the town’s early involvement in the American Civil War.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
513% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise