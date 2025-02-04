Sign up
Photo 1929
Nestled in Nature
Edged heart being showcased in nature’s palette. Day 4 in month of hearts.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
3312
photos
82
followers
119
following
528% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
plant
leaf
heart
moh2025
KWind
ace
Very pretty! Love the colour!
February 4th, 2025
