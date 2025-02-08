Previous
Karg Art Glass Heart by genealogygenie
Photo 1933

Karg Art Glass Heart

Karg Art Glass is a studio in Wichita, Kansas, founded by artisan Rollin Karg. Lots of unique hand-blown objects for sale and on display. They also offer glass fusion classes that my granddaughters enjoyed.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
529% complete

Photo Details

