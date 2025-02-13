Previous
Cold Hands, Warm Heart by genealogygenie
Photo 1938

Cold Hands, Warm Heart

Single-digit temperatures this morning, so literally cold hands. Then spotted this on the inside of the fireplace door, so has to be a warm heart. :)
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact