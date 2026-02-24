Previous
Next
Highway Heart by genealogygenie
Photo 1978

Highway Heart

This heart flag was on the side of an interstate highway in Missouri. Hubby wasn't exactly thrilled to turn around and go back, but decided it might be in his best interest to keep his passenger happy since it was day one of a summer trip.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact