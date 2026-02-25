Previous
Pottery Hearts by genealogygenie
Photo 1979

Pottery Hearts

Indian pottery bowl at a museum in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, USA
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact