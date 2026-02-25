Sign up
Photo 1979
Pottery Hearts
Indian pottery bowl at a museum in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, USA
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
Tags
bowl
,
heart
,
pottery
,
antique
,
moh2026
