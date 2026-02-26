Sign up
Photo 1980
Shadow of Love
Love that ends is the shadow of love; true love is without beginning or end. ~ Hazel Inayat Khan
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
1
0
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
Photo Details
Tags
shadow
,
heart
,
moh2026
KWind
ace
Great one. Love the colours!
March 2nd, 2026
