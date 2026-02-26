Previous
Next
Shadow of Love by genealogygenie
Photo 1980

Shadow of Love

Love that ends is the shadow of love; true love is without beginning or end. ~ Hazel Inayat Khan
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Great one. Love the colours!
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact