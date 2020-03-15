Sign up
With Arms Wide Open
I found a few of these still standing in a nearby ditch. An edited version was posted for my Rainbow Month, but I'm using this monotone for the Macro-Decay challenge which runs through April 10.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Kim
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2324
photos
101
followers
134
following
Views
2
Album
A Little Bit of Everything
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
15th March 2020 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teasel
,
macro-decay
