Dew Drops in the Garden by genealogygenie
Photo 522

Dew Drops in the Garden

1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
143% complete

Hope D Jennings ace
Love love!
April 2nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
We were quite dewy this morning, too. Nice focus
April 2nd, 2020  
