Photo 522
Dew Drops in the Garden
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
leaves
iris
droplets
dew
Hope D Jennings
ace
Love love!
April 2nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
We were quite dewy this morning, too. Nice focus
April 2nd, 2020
