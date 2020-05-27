Sign up
Photo 559
The Gate at Star Valley
It's a rainy Thursday here, so I'm playing catch up for my half and half month. This is the gate to the cemetery where my 2x great-grandfather Daniel Stainbrook, my earliest Kansas ancestor, and his wife Mary Frances Drawyer, are buried.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
Photo Details
Tags
bricks
,
cemetery
,
gate
,
mayhalf20
