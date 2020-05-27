Previous
Next
The Gate at Star Valley by genealogygenie
Photo 559

The Gate at Star Valley

It's a rainy Thursday here, so I'm playing catch up for my half and half month. This is the gate to the cemetery where my 2x great-grandfather Daniel Stainbrook, my earliest Kansas ancestor, and his wife Mary Frances Drawyer, are buried.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise