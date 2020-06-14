Previous
Next
The Lillies by genealogygenie
Photo 574

The Lillies

"Consider the lilies of the field whose bloom is brief: We are as they; Like them we fade away, As doth a leaf." ~ Christina G. Rossetti: "Consider" (Macmillan's Magazine, January 1866).
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise