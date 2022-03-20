Previous
Choose Your Story Wisely by genealogygenie
Choose Your Story Wisely

“Scientists say that human beings are made of atoms, but a little bird told me that we are also made of stories.” ~ Eduardo Galeano

If we are indeed made of stories in the same way that we are made of atoms, then the stories we choose to tell, to accept, to rehearse about ourselves and our world matter a great deal.

These stories make us who we are. Choose your stories wisely! https://www.chrysalis-wellness.com/
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Kim

