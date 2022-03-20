Sign up
Photo 683
Choose Your Story Wisely
“Scientists say that human beings are made of atoms, but a little bird told me that we are also made of stories.” ~ Eduardo Galeano
If we are indeed made of stories in the same way that we are made of atoms, then the stories we choose to tell, to accept, to rehearse about ourselves and our world matter a great deal.
These stories make us who we are. Choose your stories wisely!
https://www.chrysalis-wellness.com/
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
0
0
Kim
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
2938
photos
117
followers
141
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
A Little Bit of Everything
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th March 2022 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
grass
,
wetlands
,
kansas
,
red-winged blackbird
,
blackbird
