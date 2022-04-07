Sign up
Photo 695
Twisted
"Life is not what you expect: it is made up of the most unexpected twists and turns." ~ Ilaiyaraaja
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
1
1
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
2972
photos
118
followers
143
following
Tags
bench
,
twist
,
30-shots2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
yeah, that quote is so true. Nice composed shot. Perfect with the title and quote.
April 12th, 2022
