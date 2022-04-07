Previous
Next
Twisted by genealogygenie
Photo 695

Twisted

"Life is not what you expect: it is made up of the most unexpected twists and turns." ~ Ilaiyaraaja
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
yeah, that quote is so true. Nice composed shot. Perfect with the title and quote.
April 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise