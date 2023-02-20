Previous
As the light changed to green by genealogygenie
Photo 718

As the light changed to green

These architectural features on the overpass light up at night. I thought they might add to a landscape image, then the red light changed and my husband moved forward so there’s a little movement!
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Kim

@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
Bucktree ace
Fabulous b&w capture. Nice lighting and a wonderful pattern of the architectural features.
February 21st, 2023  
