Previous
Next
It Started With a Birdhouse by genealogygenie
Photo 740

It Started With a Birdhouse

30 shots

The idea for building a pergola came about because I bought a birdhouse and needed someplace to hang it.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Lucky birds.
April 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise