Photo 740
It Started With a Birdhouse
30 shots
The idea for building a pergola came about because I bought a birdhouse and needed someplace to hang it.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
1
0
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight!
3158
photos
105
followers
132
following
203% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
A Little Bit of Everything
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th April 2023 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birdhouse
,
30-shots2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Lucky birds.
April 7th, 2023
