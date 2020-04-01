Previous
Barn at Dawn by genealogygenie
Photo 389

Barn at Dawn

My "spring break" was spent traveling back roads looking for old barns. I am going to post some of those photos to this extras album. Just learned our county in Kansas reported two cases of coronavirus. Stay safe out there everyone!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Kim

@genealogygenie
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful capture and please stay safe there too xx
April 6th, 2020  
