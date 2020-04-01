Sign up
Photo 389
Barn at Dawn
My "spring break" was spent traveling back roads looking for old barns. I am going to post some of those photos to this extras album. Just learned our county in Kansas reported two cases of coronavirus. Stay safe out there everyone!
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
1
0
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2321
photos
101
followers
133
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st April 2020 7:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
dawn
,
farm
,
kansas barns
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful capture and please stay safe there too xx
April 6th, 2020
