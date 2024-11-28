Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
Corgis
Small metal corgi sculptures in Christchurch NZ
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Genesis
@genesisnz
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Tags
dog
,
metal
,
sculpture
,
nz
,
corgi
,
christchurch
,
aotearoa
