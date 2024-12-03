Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Feel the fear and do it anyway
A young boy on a bicycle pushes over the edge of a ramp in the local skate park. He looks scared but also fiercely determined.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Genesis
@genesisnz
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
3rd December 2024 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
bike
,
child
,
bicycle
,
summer
,
boy
,
nz
,
ramp
,
courage
