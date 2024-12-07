Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
Bee in back-lit borage
A bee working busily in a borage patch on a sunny summer afternoon.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Genesis
@genesisnz
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
7th December 2024 4:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
insect
,
summer
,
borage
