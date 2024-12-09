Sign up
21 / 365
21 / 365
Red flowers
Thought I'd try the "colour pop" mode on my camera. It's a bit of fun but probably not something I'll use on a regular basis.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Genesis
@genesisnz
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
9th December 2024 4:31pm
View Info
View All
Public
Tags
red
,
plant
,
flower
