27 / 365
River bridge
A swing bridge over a river at the Greenstone Caples confluence near Glenorchy, New Zealand.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
Genesis
@genesisnz
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
15th December 2024 4:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
bridge
river
landscape
summer
