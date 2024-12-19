Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
30 / 365
Tahr statue
A statue of a tahr (a goat-like creature originally from the Himalayas) stands over Lake Pukaki, New Zealand, with the snow peaks of a mountain range just visible in the distance.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Genesis
@genesisnz
30
photos
3
followers
0
following
8% complete
View this month »
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
18th December 2024 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sky
,
mountain
,
blue
,
water
,
animal
,
art
,
statue
,
summer
,
lake
,
tahr
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close