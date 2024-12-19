Previous
Tahr statue by genesisnz
30 / 365

Tahr statue

A statue of a tahr (a goat-like creature originally from the Himalayas) stands over Lake Pukaki, New Zealand, with the snow peaks of a mountain range just visible in the distance.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Genesis

@genesisnz
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact