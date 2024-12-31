Previous
NYE Kittens by genesisnz
43 / 365

NYE Kittens

My New Year catsitting included hanging out with sister kittens. I can't tell them apart at all!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Genesis

@genesisnz
