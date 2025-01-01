Sign up
44 / 365
44 / 365
Bird in the borage
A European greenfinch perches on a borage plant in my garden. These little birds are very skittish and they move quickly, so I was pleased to get it in shot even though I didn't really have the right lens so I had to crop the photo right down.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Genesis
@genesisnz
1
365
OM-1MarkII
1st January 2025 7:20pm
flower
,
bird
,
garden
,
nz
,
wild
,
new zealand
,
greenfinch
,
borage
