Bird in the borage by genesisnz
44 / 365

Bird in the borage

A European greenfinch perches on a borage plant in my garden. These little birds are very skittish and they move quickly, so I was pleased to get it in shot even though I didn't really have the right lens so I had to crop the photo right down.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Genesis

@genesisnz
12% complete

Photo Details

