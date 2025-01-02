Sign up
45 / 365
Local drain in sunshine
My local drain looks so much prettier in bright sunshine than at any other time!
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
0
0
Genesis
@genesisnz
55
photos
5
followers
5
following
15% complete
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Views
0
365
2nd January 2025 5:11pm
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
water
,
cloud
,
stream
,
drain
,
new zealand
