Spider web in a shoe by genesisnz
53 / 365

Spider web in a shoe

A lost shoe that I noticed at a campsite a few weeks ago is still there, but now it has cobwebs inside it.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Genesis

@genesisnz
