Previous
Next
Streetside apples by genesisnz
56 / 365

Streetside apples

An apple tree from somebody's house overhangs their fence and presents its ripening crop to anybody passing by on the street.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Genesis

@genesisnz
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact