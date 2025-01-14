Sign up
57 / 365
Old letter box
Homes in New Zealand have streetside mailboxes, but this is a very old house with the front wall right on the streetside and it still has an old-fashioned letter slot cut into the front door.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
0
0
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
16th January 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
door
,
vintage
,
old
,
house
,
letter
,
mailbox
,
antique
,
mail
