Liquid Death by genesisnz
60 / 365

Liquid Death

Soft drink cans in my local supermarket, made in Austria and sold in New Zealand.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Genesis

@genesisnz
Dorothy ace
It’s also sold in the US. Not my cuppa tea,
January 19th, 2025  
