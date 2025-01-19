Previous
Local mausoleum by genesisnz
Local mausoleum

A mausoleum at one of my local cemeteries. I have no idea who these people were but they obviously had plenty of money to show off.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Genesis

@genesisnz
Dorothy ace
Cemeteries are so interesting.
January 19th, 2025  
