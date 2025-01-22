Sign up
65 / 365
Looks worse than it is
What looks like a bloody hand but was actually the result of an elderberry juice spillage in the kitchen!
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
22nd January 2025 1:35pm
Tags
red
,
hand
,
stain
,
berry
,
blood
,
elderberry
