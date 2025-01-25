Previous
Next
Sunny stripe by genesisnz
68 / 365

Sunny stripe

A stripe of sunshine illuminates a yellow stripe of bumpy bits for people with poor vision to find the path.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Genesis

@genesisnz
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact