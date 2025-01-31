Sign up
Previous
74 / 365
Bright toilet block
This toilet block in my local park used to get tagged with graffiti on a regular basis, but since it was painted in bright colours that has really reduced.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Tags
bright
,
building
,
toilet
,
block
