77 / 365
Grasses
Dry grasses in early morning
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
2
1
Genesis
@genesisnz
88
photos
6
followers
5
following
24% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
3rd February 2025 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
grass
,
sunrise
chikadnz
ace
The backlighting is great.
February 14th, 2025
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
Interesting perspective, and the lighting on the grasses is lovely.
February 14th, 2025
