Palm tree by genesisnz
79 / 365

Palm tree

A lone palm tree stands in a gap between other trees and shrubs, overlooking a beach in the Abel Tasman national park in New Zealand
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Genesis

@genesisnz
