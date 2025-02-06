Sign up
80 / 365
Weka
A very persistent weka (native flightless New Zealand bird) attempting to gain entrance to a tent and possibly steal something that might possibly be food.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Genesis
@genesisnz
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
6th February 2025 9:09am
Tags
bird
,
native
,
summer
,
nz
,
thief
,
new zealand
,
flightless
,
weka
