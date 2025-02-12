Previous
Passing Time by genesisnz
Passing Time

Anton Parsons’ Passing Time was created for the sixth SCAPE Season, and installed only a few days before the shaking that Ōtautahi Christchurch experienced on 22 February 2011.

Passing Time features twisting boxes depicting each year between 1906 (the foundation year of Christchurch Polytechnic Institute of Technology, CPIT) and 2010 (the date of the sculpture’s production).
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Genesis

@genesisnz
chikadnz ace
A good photo of this interesting sculpture. We have driven past it on our visits to Chch but not stopped for a proper look.
February 14th, 2025  
Genesis
@chikadnz it's one of my favourite in the city and also on my usual route to the CBD. The way it curves in and out is very appealing!
February 14th, 2025  
