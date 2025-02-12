Passing Time

Anton Parsons’ Passing Time was created for the sixth SCAPE Season, and installed only a few days before the shaking that Ōtautahi Christchurch experienced on 22 February 2011.



Passing Time features twisting boxes depicting each year between 1906 (the foundation year of Christchurch Polytechnic Institute of Technology, CPIT) and 2010 (the date of the sculpture’s production).