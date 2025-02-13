Previous
Graffiti on the City Hotel by genesisnz
87 / 365

Graffiti on the City Hotel

A derelict hotel is now covered in graffiti
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Genesis

@genesisnz
24% complete

View this month »

