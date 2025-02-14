Sign up
88 / 365
Flower
A white flower with yellow stamens against a dark green background
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
1
0
Genesis
@genesisnz
Tags
white
,
yellow
,
flower
chikadnz
ace
Dahlia? Nice closeup.
February 14th, 2025
