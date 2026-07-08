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Inharu Beverages Pvt. Ltd.
You do not need a tea ceremony setup. A bowl, a whisk or jar, 2g of matcha, and 60ml of 80C water. Here is the full method.
https://geniesuper.com/products/the-og-matcha
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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