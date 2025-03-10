Previous
遠端連線加班 by genlee0819
4 / 365

遠端連線加班

白天工作，晚上接外快加班，冒險搞投資，
為的不過是增加收入、抵消昂貴的物價和家庭開銷，
希望至少不要離提早退休的目標越來越遠。
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Lee Chen

@genlee0819
Photo Details

