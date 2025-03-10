Sign up
4 / 365
遠端連線加班
白天工作，晚上接外快加班，冒險搞投資，
為的不過是增加收入、抵消昂貴的物價和家庭開銷，
希望至少不要離提早退休的目標越來越遠。
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Lee Chen
@genlee0819
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
10th March 2025 8:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
工作
,
人生
,
加班
