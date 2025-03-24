Sign up
18 / 365
平凡
只有重要的紀念日或生病就醫有才能在這種時段欣賞到再平凡不過的風景
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
0
0
Lee Chen
@genlee0819
365
365
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
24th March 2025 4:12pm
Privacy
Public
