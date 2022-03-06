Sign up
68 / 365
Cardinal
Male cardinal in the wild.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
1
0
Genevieve Owens
@gennaowens
68
photos
13
followers
31
following
18% complete
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
5th September 2020 3:12am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
Jacqueline
ace
He looks a bit wet. Lovely shot!
March 7th, 2022
