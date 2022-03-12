Sign up
70 / 365
Vintage
A Pentax camera was gifted to me by my in-laws.
I’m very excited to use it!
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
1
0
Genevieve Owens
@gennaowens
70
photos
13
followers
31
following
19% complete
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th March 2022 4:14am
Tags
vintage
,
camera
,
old
,
film
Jacqueline
ace
Very nice dof!
March 12th, 2022
