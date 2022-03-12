Previous
Vintage by gennaowens
Vintage

A Pentax camera was gifted to me by my in-laws.
I’m very excited to use it!
Genevieve Owens

@gennaowens
Jacqueline ace
Very nice dof!
March 12th, 2022  
